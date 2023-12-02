Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Week 14 college football slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the SMU Mustangs and the Tulane Green Wave that should be of interest to fans in Louisiana.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
No. 25 SMU Mustangs at No. 17 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.