Will Joe Pavelski Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 2?
Should you wager on Joe Pavelski to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Pavelski stats and insights
- Pavelski has scored in 10 of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- On the power play, Pavelski has accumulated four goals and two assists.
- Pavelski's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Pavelski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|15:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:42
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:32
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|14:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Away
|W 5-2
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
