The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) will attempt to stop a 13-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) on December 1, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 50% the Spurs allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.

The Pelicans average 113.4 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 124.1 the Spurs allow.

New Orleans has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 124.1 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are scoring 117.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (108.4).

New Orleans is giving up 113.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.9 more points than it is allowing away from home (111.9).

The Pelicans are averaging 11.4 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 0.7% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.5 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Pelicans Injuries