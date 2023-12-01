Friday's contest features the LSU Tigers (4-3) and the SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (on December 1) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-68 win for LSU.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, SE Louisiana 68

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-9.8)

LSU (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

LSU has gone 3-4-0 against the spread, while SE Louisiana's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Tigers are 4-3-0 and the Lions are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers average 74.7 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 69 per outing (142nd in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.

LSU prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It is grabbing 34.4 rebounds per game (138th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.1 per contest.

LSU connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (296th in college basketball) while shooting 32% from deep (220th in college basketball). It is making 4.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 10.1 per game while shooting 37.4%.

The Tigers average 93.8 points per 100 possessions (198th in college basketball), while giving up 86.6 points per 100 possessions (124th in college basketball).

LSU has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (292nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (63rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.