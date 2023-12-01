How to Watch LSU vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) will attempt to break a four-game road skid when visiting the LSU Tigers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- In games LSU shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 132nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 278th.
- The Tigers record 74.7 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 77.3 the Lions give up.
- LSU has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 77.3 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, LSU averaged 6.9 more points per game (69.3) than it did when playing on the road (62.4).
- Defensively the Tigers were better at home last year, surrendering 69.7 points per game, compared to 76.2 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, LSU performed better at home last season, making 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 86-80
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|W 75-63
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/1/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
