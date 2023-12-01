The Grambling Tigers (3-3) face the Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 69.7 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 68.3 the Sooners give up.

Grambling has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

Oklahoma has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.7 points.

The 83.6 points per game the Sooners record are 9.3 more points than the Tigers give up (74.3).

When Oklahoma scores more than 74.3 points, it is 5-0.

Grambling is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 83.6 points.

The Sooners shoot 45.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

Grambling Leaders

Demya Young: 12.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

12.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Brenda McKinney: 9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG% Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 STL, 29.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 4.0 STL, 29.4 FG% Anijah Grant: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG% Jordyn Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

Grambling Schedule