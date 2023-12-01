Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Beauregard Parish Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwood High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
