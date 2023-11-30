How to Watch the Stars vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won four straight on the road, the Dallas Stars play at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and BSSW to see the Flames look to defeat the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Flames Additional Info
Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|Flames
|7-4 CGY
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|Stars
|4-3 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 56 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Stars rank 15th in the league with 67 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|20
|10
|10
|20
|18
|7
|50.6%
|Jason Robertson
|20
|6
|13
|19
|16
|14
|-
|Roope Hintz
|19
|8
|10
|18
|5
|6
|51.4%
|Matt Duchene
|19
|6
|11
|17
|5
|11
|56.3%
|Wyatt Johnston
|20
|9
|7
|16
|9
|7
|48.2%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames concede 3.3 goals per game (72 in total), 22nd in the league.
- With 64 goals (2.9 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Flames have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Flames have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|22
|5
|10
|15
|9
|13
|54.9%
|Nazem Kadri
|22
|4
|10
|14
|19
|17
|48.2%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|21
|5
|8
|13
|4
|4
|0%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|22
|4
|9
|13
|17
|10
|100%
|Blake Coleman
|22
|6
|6
|12
|12
|13
|42.9%
