Roope Hintz will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Dallas Stars meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a wager on Hintz interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roope Hintz vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 16:26 on the ice per game.

In seven of 19 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 12 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Hintz has an assist in eight of 19 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Hintz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hintz Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 5 18 Points 6 8 Goals 1 10 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.