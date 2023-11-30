The New Orleans Privateers (2-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other New Orleans Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank
350th 62.9 Points Scored 73.1 141st
207th 71.0 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 29.3 303rd
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th
62nd 14.7 Assists 14.6 70th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.