New Orleans vs. Minnesota: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) battle the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. New Orleans matchup.
New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
New Orleans vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-12.5)
|148.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-12.5)
|149.5
|-880
|+580
New Orleans vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- New Orleans has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Privateers have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Minnesota has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Golden Gophers games have hit the over twice this season.
