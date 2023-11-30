When the Dallas Stars take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Matt Duchene score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

  • In six of 19 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
  • Duchene has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0

Stars vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

