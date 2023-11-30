Two hot squads square off when the LSU Tigers (7-1) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Hokies, victors in four in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies average 16.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Tigers give up (63.5).

When it scores more than 63.5 points, Virginia Tech is 4-1.

LSU's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.

The Tigers record 95.3 points per game, 37 more points than the 58.3 the Hokies allow.

LSU is 7-1 when scoring more than 58.3 points.

When Virginia Tech gives up fewer than 95.3 points, it is 5-1.

The Tigers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies concede to opponents (35.2%).

The Hokies' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 12.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

LSU Schedule