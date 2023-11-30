Thursday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-1) taking on the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at 9:00 PM (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 win for LSU, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Tigers took care of business in their most recent game 76-73 against Virginia on Saturday.

In their last time out, the Tigers won on Saturday 76-73 over Virginia. The Hokies are coming off of a 76-70 victory against Tulane in their last game on Saturday. In the victory, Aneesah Morrow led the Tigers with 37 points. Georgia Amoore scored 24 points in the Hokies' win, leading the team.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 77, Virginia Tech 71

Top 25 Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

Against the Virginia Cavaliers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Tigers captured their signature win of the season on November 25, a 76-73 victory.

The Tigers have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, LSU is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

LSU has four wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Virginia (No. 48) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 121) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 133) on November 17

99-65 over Niagara (No. 254) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 312) on November 12

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies took down the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 58-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 59-58 win on November 24 -- their best win of the season.

Virginia Tech has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Virginia Tech is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 58) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 169) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 201) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 243) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 330) on November 16

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 31.8 points per game (scoring 95.3 points per game to rank third in college basketball while giving up 63.5 per contest to rank 172nd in college basketball) and have a +254 scoring differential overall.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +132 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game, 39th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.3 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.