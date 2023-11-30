LSU vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's contest that pits the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-1) against the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Tigers head into this contest following a 76-73 victory over Virginia on Saturday.
The Tigers came out on top in their most recent outing 76-73 against Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies came out on top in their last outing 76-70 against Tulane on Saturday. Aneesah Morrow totaled 37 points, 16 rebounds and two assists for the Tigers. In the Hokies' win, Georgia Amoore led the way with 24 points (adding five rebounds and seven assists).
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 78, Virginia Tech 71
Top 25 Predictions
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers (No. 50 in our computer rankings) in a 76-73 win on November 25 -- their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
- LSU has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, LSU is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.
LSU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Virginia (No. 50) on November 25
- 73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 129) on November 17
- 109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 141) on November 14
- 99-65 over Niagara (No. 231) on November 24
- 109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 284) on November 12
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- When the Hokies took down the Kansas Jayhawks, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-58 on November 24, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- Virginia Tech has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Virginia Tech is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 over Kansas (No. 54) on November 24
- 76-70 over Tulane (No. 167) on November 25
- 72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 221) on November 20
- 94-55 at home over High Point (No. 247) on November 6
- 105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 324) on November 16
LSU Leaders
- Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- Amoore: 17.0 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
- Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%
LSU Performance Insights
- The Tigers' +254 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 31.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 95.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (169th in college basketball).
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies put up 80.3 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per contest (86th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.0 points per game.
