How to Watch Louisiana vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) carry a five-game win streak into a home contest against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2), winners of three straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Louisiana vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Louisiana is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 90th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 82.9 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 74.0 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Louisiana has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged away (72.8).
- At home, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.9).
- At home, Louisiana drained 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.9%) than away (33.8%).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Buffalo
|W 68-60
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 92-82
|Hertz Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|W 78-54
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Cajundome
