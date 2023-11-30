The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) carry a five-game win streak into a home contest against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2), winners of three straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Louisiana vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Louisiana is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 90th.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 82.9 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 74.0 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Louisiana has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged away (72.8).

At home, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.9).

At home, Louisiana drained 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.9%) than away (33.8%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule