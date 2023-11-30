Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Thomas More High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Simsboro High School at Plain Dealing High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Plain Dealing, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
