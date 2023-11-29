Zion Williamson will take the court for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a 114-112 loss to the Jazz (his most recent action) Williamson posted 26 points and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Williamson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 23.5 23.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 Assists 4.5 4.8 PRA -- 34 PR -- 29.2



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Williamson has made 9.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.4% of his team's total makes.

The Pelicans average the sixth-most possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are 10th in the league, conceding 111.8 points per game.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 26.6 per game, 20th in the league.

Zion Williamson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 28 26 6 7 0 0 0 12/30/2022 31 36 5 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.