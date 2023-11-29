Wednesday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (6-1) and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Villanova coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 74, Saint Joseph's (PA) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-6.0)

Villanova (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Villanova's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, and Saint Joseph's (PA)'s is 4-2-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in three games, while Hawks games have gone over two times.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball and are allowing 64.1 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball.

Villanova wins the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. It collects 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 114th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.7 per outing.

Villanova connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (32nd in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from deep (132nd in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game while shooting 32.8%.

The Wildcats' 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 42nd in college basketball, and the 85.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 100th in college basketball.

Villanova wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 9.3 (33rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks' +71 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.0 points per game (169th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (65th in college basketball).

The 36.0 rebounds per game Saint Joseph's (PA) accumulates rank 81st in college basketball, 5.0 more than the 31.0 its opponents grab.

Saint Joseph's (PA) knocks down 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.0 (eighth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (227th in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (77th in college basketball).

