The UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks put up 14.8 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Techsters give up to opponents (67.5).

When it scores more than 67.5 points, UL Monroe is 5-1.

Louisiana Tech's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.

The Lady Techsters score 66.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 63 the Warhawks give up.

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 63 points.

UL Monroe is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.

The Lady Techsters shoot 41.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks allow defensively.

The Warhawks make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% less than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

22 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Jakayla Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Katlyn Manuel: 11.5 PTS, 55.3 FG%

11.5 PTS, 55.3 FG% Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Lauren Gross: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

UL Monroe Schedule