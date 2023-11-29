How to Watch the UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks put up 14.8 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Techsters give up to opponents (67.5).
- When it scores more than 67.5 points, UL Monroe is 5-1.
- Louisiana Tech's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.
- The Lady Techsters score 66.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 63 the Warhawks give up.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 63 points.
- UL Monroe is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Lady Techsters shoot 41.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks allow defensively.
- The Warhawks make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% less than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.
UL Monroe Leaders
- Daisha Bradford: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)
- Jakayla Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Katlyn Manuel: 11.5 PTS, 55.3 FG%
- Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Lauren Gross: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
UL Monroe Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 73-62
|The Legacy Center
|11/18/2023
|@ McNeese
|W 87-53
|The Legacy Center
|11/21/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 107-53
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
