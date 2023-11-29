Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) play the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tulane Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- William Douglas: 15 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tekorian Smith: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|19th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|340th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|33
|101st
|363rd
|5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|11
|329th
|99th
|11
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
