The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

ESPN+

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-14.5) 158.5 -1400 +825 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-15.5) 158.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends

Tulane has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Green Wave games have gone over the point total four out of five times this season.

Prairie View A&M has put together a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, games featuring the Panthers have gone over the point total twice.

