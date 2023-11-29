Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. 76ers on November 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Joel Embiid, Brandon Ingram and others are available in the Philadelphia 76ers-New Orleans Pelicans matchup at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: -110)
|1.5 (Over: +134)
- Ingram is averaging 24.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.1 higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
- Ingram's assist average -- 5.1 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Ingram has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -123)
|8.5 (Over: -118)
- Jonas Valanciunas' 13.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (8.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
- Zion Williamson's 23.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
- Williamson averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -110)
|10.5 (Over: -122)
|6.5 (Over: +120)
|1.5 (Over: +180)
- The 32.5-point total set for Embiid on Wednesday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (11.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (10.5).
- Embiid has averaged 6.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).
- Embiid has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -123)
|8.5 (Over: -118)
- The 25.5-point prop total set for Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).
- He has grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game, 1.3 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Maxey's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).
- He has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.
