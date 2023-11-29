How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks put up 14.8 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Techsters give up to opponents (67.5).
- When it scores more than 67.5 points, UL Monroe is 5-1.
- Louisiana Tech's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.
- The Lady Techsters record just 3.8 more points per game (66.8) than the Warhawks give up (63).
- Louisiana Tech has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 63 points.
- When UL Monroe gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 4-0.
- The Lady Techsters shoot 41.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks allow defensively.
- The Warhawks shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.3 lower than the Lady Techsters allow.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
- Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Robyn Lee: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%
- Anna Larr Roberson: 10.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Jianna Morris: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Drake
|L 77-66
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|L 60-54
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Richmond
|L 83-56
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
