The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

  • The Warhawks put up 14.8 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Techsters give up to opponents (67.5).
  • When it scores more than 67.5 points, UL Monroe is 5-1.
  • Louisiana Tech's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.
  • The Lady Techsters record just 3.8 more points per game (66.8) than the Warhawks give up (63).
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 63 points.
  • When UL Monroe gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Lady Techsters shoot 41.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks allow defensively.
  • The Warhawks shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.3 lower than the Lady Techsters allow.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
  • Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Robyn Lee: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 10.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Jianna Morris: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Drake L 77-66 Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Maine L 60-54 Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Richmond L 83-56 Knapp Center
11/29/2023 UL Monroe - Thomas Assembly Center
12/3/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

