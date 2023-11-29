The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks put up 14.8 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Techsters give up to opponents (67.5).

When it scores more than 67.5 points, UL Monroe is 5-1.

Louisiana Tech's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.

The Lady Techsters record just 3.8 more points per game (66.8) than the Warhawks give up (63).

Louisiana Tech has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 63 points.

When UL Monroe gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 4-0.

The Lady Techsters shoot 41.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks allow defensively.

The Warhawks shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.3 lower than the Lady Techsters allow.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

11.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Robyn Lee: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG% Anna Larr Roberson: 10.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Jianna Morris: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Louisiana Tech Schedule