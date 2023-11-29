How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the New Mexico Lobos (5-1) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Lobos are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: MW Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- FGCU vs Florida International (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Sam Houston vs Arizona State (9:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Texas A&M-CC vs UTEP (9:00 PM ET | November 29)
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
- This season, Louisiana Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.
- The Lobos are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 79th.
- The Bulldogs score 11.8 more points per game (81.5) than the Lobos give up to opponents (69.7).
- When it scores more than 69.7 points, Louisiana Tech is 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game last season, 7.3 more than it averaged on the road (68.5).
- The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (68.7 per game) than on the road (72.9) last season.
- At home, Louisiana Tech made 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). Louisiana Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 67-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|McNeese
|W 71-62
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/25/2023
|Dillard
|W 105-65
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/5/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.