A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the New Mexico Lobos (5-1) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Lobos are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: MW Network

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.

This season, Louisiana Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Lobos are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 79th.

The Bulldogs score 11.8 more points per game (81.5) than the Lobos give up to opponents (69.7).

When it scores more than 69.7 points, Louisiana Tech is 4-1.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game last season, 7.3 more than it averaged on the road (68.5).

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (68.7 per game) than on the road (72.9) last season.

At home, Louisiana Tech made 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). Louisiana Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.1%) too.

