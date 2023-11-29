A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the New Mexico Lobos (5-1) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Lobos are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
  • This season, Louisiana Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 79th.
  • The Bulldogs score 11.8 more points per game (81.5) than the Lobos give up to opponents (69.7).
  • When it scores more than 69.7 points, Louisiana Tech is 4-1.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game last season, 7.3 more than it averaged on the road (68.5).
  • The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (68.7 per game) than on the road (72.9) last season.
  • At home, Louisiana Tech made 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). Louisiana Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.1%) too.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Southern Utah W 67-53 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 McNeese W 71-62 Thomas Assembly Center
11/25/2023 Dillard W 105-65 Thomas Assembly Center
11/29/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit
12/2/2023 Nicholls State - Thomas Assembly Center
12/5/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum

