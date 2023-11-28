Tyler Seguin will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Thinking about a bet on Seguin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:44 per game on the ice, is +5.

Seguin has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 19 games this year, Seguin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 19 games this year, Seguin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Seguin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seguin Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 4 14 Points 3 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

