Should you wager on Tyler Seguin to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

  • Seguin has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 58 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 15:44 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 2 0 2 18:10 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 17:32 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 2-0

Stars vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

