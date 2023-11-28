In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Ty Dellandrea to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

Dellandrea is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Dellandrea has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:18 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:53 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

