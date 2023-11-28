The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele will be two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Stars vs. Jets Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Joe Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, collecting 19 points in 19 games.

Through 19 games, Robertson has scored six goals and picked up 12 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored eight goals and added nine assists in 18 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a 3.0 goals against average and a .916% save percentage (17th in league).

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor has scored 14 goals (0.7 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 4.1 shots per game and shooting 17.1%. This places him among the leaders for Winnipeg with 24 total points (1.2 per game).

Scheifele has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 23 points (seven goals and 16 assists).

This season, Joshua Morrissey has scored four goals and contributed 15 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 19.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a 2-2-1 record this season, with an .877 save percentage (59th in the league). In 5 games, he has 107 saves, and has conceded 15 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Stars vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 9th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.55 7th 12th 2.95 Goals Allowed 2.9 10th 16th 30.8 Shots 31.8 12th 23rd 31.8 Shots Allowed 28 6th 14th 20.97% Power Play % 19.4% 20th 4th 87.88% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

