As they get ready to meet the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) on Tuesday, November 28 at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (12-5-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Craig Smith C Questionable Illness Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (+9) makes them 10th-best in the league.

Jets Season Insights

With 71 goals (3.6 per game), the Jets have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Winnipeg has allowed 58 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in the league.

They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

Stars vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-120) Jets (+100) 6

