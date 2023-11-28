The Southern Jaguars (1-5) are heavy underdogs (+32.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5 points.

Southern vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -32.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points in four of six games this season.

Southern has a 156.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.3 more points than this game's total.

Southern has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

Marquette has had more success against the spread than Southern this year, sporting an ATS record of 2-2-0, compared to the 1-5-0 record of Southern.

Southern vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 2 50% 79.5 149.2 67.5 154.7 145.8 Southern 4 66.7% 69.7 149.2 87.2 154.7 148.3

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars' 69.7 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, Southern is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Southern vs. Marquette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Southern 1-5-0 0-0 3-3-0

Southern vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Southern 16-1 Home Record 9-2 8-4 Away Record 5-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

