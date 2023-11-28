How to Watch Southern vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Southern vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Texas Southern vs Purdue (8:30 PM ET | November 28)
- Jackson State vs Arkansas State (8:30 PM ET | November 28)
Southern Stats Insights
- Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 318th.
- The Jaguars' 69.7 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
- When it scores more than 67.5 points, Southern is 1-2.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
- At home, the Jaguars allowed 66.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 73.6.
- At home, Southern sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 88-80
|Western Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 71-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
