The Wichita State Shockers (3-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 62.7 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Shockers give up.

SE Louisiana is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.5 points.

Wichita State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Shockers record are 17.1 more points than the Lions give up (51.7).

Wichita State has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 51.7 points.

SE Louisiana is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

This year the Shockers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Lions give up.

The Lions shoot 42.6% from the field, just 1.6 lower than the Shockers concede.

SE Louisiana Leaders

Cheyanne Daniels: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG%

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG% Hailey Giaratano: 11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Taylor Bell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedy Paul: 7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Avari Berry: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.9 FG%

