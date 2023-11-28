How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita State Shockers (3-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison
- The Lions' 62.7 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Shockers give up.
- SE Louisiana is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.5 points.
- Wichita State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
- The 68.8 points per game the Shockers record are 17.1 more points than the Lions give up (51.7).
- Wichita State has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 51.7 points.
- SE Louisiana is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
- This year the Shockers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Lions give up.
- The Lions shoot 42.6% from the field, just 1.6 lower than the Shockers concede.
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Cheyanne Daniels: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG%
- Hailey Giaratano: 11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Taylor Bell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Kennedy Paul: 7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Avari Berry: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.9 FG%
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|LSU
|L 73-50
|University Center (LA)
|11/20/2023
|Jackson State
|L 63-54
|University Center (LA)
|11/25/2023
|Mobile
|W 75-47
|University Center (LA)
|11/28/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|University Center (LA)
