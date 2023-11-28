Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 28?
Will Roope Hintz find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Hintz stats and insights
- Hintz has scored in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken five shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- Hintz averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|17:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 2-0
Stars vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
