Tuesday's contest features the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-5) facing off at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-65 win for heavily favored UL Monroe according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 77, Northwestern State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: UL Monroe (-12.0)

UL Monroe (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

UL Monroe has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Northwestern State's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Warhawks have gone over the point total in one game, while Demons games have gone over four times.

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons are being outscored by 3.0 points per game, with a -18 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.0 points per game (169th in college basketball), and allow 79.0 per outing (321st in college basketball).

Northwestern State averages 33.3 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball), compared to the 33.7 of its opponents.

Northwestern State connects on 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.8 (299th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

Northwestern State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.7 per game (227th in college basketball) while forcing 15.0 (50th in college basketball).

