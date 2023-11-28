The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Northwestern State is 1-2 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Demons are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks sit at eighth.

The Demons put up just three more points per game (76) than the Warhawks allow their opponents to score (73).

Northwestern State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 73 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (73.6).

At home, the Demons gave up 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

Northwestern State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule