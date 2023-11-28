The LSU Tigers (4-2) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 41.5% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
  • LSU is 3-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange sit at 193rd.
  • The Tigers score 6.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (71.5).
  • LSU has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, LSU scored 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (76.2).
  • LSU drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 North Texas W 66-62 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Wake Forest W 86-80 TD Arena
11/24/2023 North Florida W 75-63 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/1/2023 SE Louisiana - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 Kansas State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

