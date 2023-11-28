Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in De Soto Parish, Louisiana today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rapides High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mansfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.