Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - November 27
John Collins and Jonas Valanciunas are two players to watch on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (5-11) play the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) at Delta Center.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pelicans' Last Game
The Jazz knocked off the Pelicans, 105-100, on Saturday. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 16 points for the Jazz, and Brandon Ingram had 26 for the Pelicans.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|26
|6
|8
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan Hawkins
|25
|6
|3
|1
|0
|5
|Herbert Jones
|13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram's averages for the season are 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Valanciunas contributes with 13.1 points per game, plus 8.7 boards and 2.5 assists.
- The Pelicans receive 8.2 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists.
- Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.6 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 1.9 steals (third in NBA) and 1.5 blocks.
- The Pelicans get 13.4 points, 4 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Jordan Hawkins.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|26.1
|5.1
|5.4
|0.6
|0.1
|1.8
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|13.7
|8.6
|3
|0.5
|1.5
|0.7
|Zion Williamson
|17
|3.5
|3.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.1
|Dyson Daniels
|9.1
|6
|4.5
|2.1
|0.2
|0.9
|Jordan Hawkins
|14
|4
|2.4
|0.4
|0
|2.7
