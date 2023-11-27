Brandon Ingram is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz square off at Delta Center on Monday (with opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Ingram's 24.6 points per game average is 0.9 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Ingram's year-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +142) 0.5 (Over: +116)

The 12.5-point total set for Jonas Valanciunas on Monday is 0.6 less than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Valanciunas picks up 2.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Monday.

He has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -147)

Zion Williamson's 23.2 points per game are 3.3 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Williamson averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.

