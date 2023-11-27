CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSA teams will be on Monday's college basketball schedule in one game, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks taking on the UAB Blazers.
CUSA Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks at UAB Blazers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
