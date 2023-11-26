Sunday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (4-2) versus the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at Moody Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of SMU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UL Monroe vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Dallas, Texas

Venue: Moody Coliseum

UL Monroe vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 74, UL Monroe 60

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-14.2)

SMU (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe Performance Insights

UL Monroe averaged 67.4 points per game (289th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 69.8 points per contest (166th-ranked).

The Warhawks averaged 31.8 boards per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

UL Monroe averaged 12.6 assists per game, which ranked them 211th in college basketball.

The Warhawks committed 11.9 turnovers per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.0 turnovers per contest (165th-ranked).

The Warhawks made 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 35.1% three-point percentage (122nd-ranked).

UL Monroe ranked 252nd in college basketball with 7.8 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 242nd with a 34.6% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, UL Monroe took 62.9% two-pointers (accounting for 68.1% of the team's baskets) and 37.1% from beyond the arc (31.9%).

