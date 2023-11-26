How to Watch UL Monroe vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- UL Monroe went 7-1 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Warhawks ranked 109th.
- The Warhawks scored 8.2 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Mustangs allowed (75.6).
- When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, UL Monroe went 7-1.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UL Monroe scored 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.9 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Warhawks gave up 11.6 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (76.4).
- Beyond the arc, UL Monroe sunk fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35%) than at home (37.3%) too.
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|W 74-64
|McGuirk Arena
|11/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|L 73-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Ecclesia
|W 103-74
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
