The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

UL Monroe went 7-1 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Warhawks ranked 109th.

The Warhawks scored 8.2 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Mustangs allowed (75.6).

When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, UL Monroe went 7-1.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UL Monroe scored 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.9 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Warhawks gave up 11.6 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (76.4).

Beyond the arc, UL Monroe sunk fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35%) than at home (37.3%) too.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule