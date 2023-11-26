The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) host the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak.

Saints and Falcons betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Saints vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 1.5 41.5 -125 +105

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

The average total in New Orleans' contests this year is 41.1, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread just twice over 10 games with a set spread.

The Saints are 4-5 as moneyline favorites (winning 44.4% of those games).

New Orleans has gone 4-5 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (44.4%).

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have combined with their opponents to score more than 41.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Atlanta has had an average of 41.0 points scored in their games so far this season, 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread two times this season (2-8-0).

The Falcons have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Atlanta has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Saints vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.4 20 19.8 8 41.1 3 10 Falcons 18.9 25 21.7 15 41.0 4 10

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In New Orleans' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

In contests versus teams in the same division, the Saints are scoring 14.5 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 21.4 points per game. Defensively, they are allowing 21.5 points per game in divisional games compared to 19.8 points per game in all games.

The Saints have outscored their opponents by only 16 points this season (1.6 per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 28 points on the year (2.8 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three contests.

The Falcons' past three games have all gone over the total.

In NFC South games, the Falcons are scoring more points (20.0) than their overall average (18.9) and giving up fewer points (11.5) than overall (21.7).

The Saints have totaled just 16 more points than their opponents this season (1.6 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 28 points (2.8 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.3 40.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23.3 21.7 ATS Record 2-7-1 0-4-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-5 2-2 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.0 40.8 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 21.8 22.0 ATS Record 2-8-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 3-2 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

