The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Saints Insights

The Saints put up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per matchup the Falcons give up.

The Saints rack up 337.4 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 308.8 the Falcons give up per contest.

This season, New Orleans averages 100 rushing yards per game, just 8.4 fewer yards than Atlanta allows per contest (108.4).

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (10).

Saints Away Performance

On the road, the Saints average more points (23.5 per game) than they do overall (21.4). They also allow fewer points in road games (18.2) than they do overall (19.8).

The Saints accumulate 353 yards per game on the road (15.6 more than overall) and allow 298.5 on the road (14.2 fewer than overall).

The Saints pick up 110.3 rushing yards per game on the road (10.3 more than overall), and concede 108.2 in road games (5.4 fewer than overall).

The Saints convert more third downs in road games (37.2%) than they do overall (36.5%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (34.1%) than overall (34.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis W 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago W 24-17 CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota L 27-19 FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina - FOX 12/17/2023 New York - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.