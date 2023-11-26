The Houston Cougars (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the New Orleans Privateers (1-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Fertitta Center.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Privateers scored an average of 61.5 points per game last year, just two more points than the 59.5 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

When New Orleans gave up fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 6-6.

Last year, the 64.8 points per game the Cougars recorded were only 2.4 fewer points than the Privateers allowed (67.2).

When Houston scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 5-5.

