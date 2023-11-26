New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6), losers of five straight. The Bears are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:45 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 154.5.
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Conway, Arkansas
- Venue: Farris Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New Orleans
|-4.5
|154.5
New Orleans Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, one New Orleans contest has gone over 154.5 points.
- The average point total in New Orleans' matchups this year is 158.4, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Privateers are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.
- The Privateers have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -200 odds on them winning this game.
- New Orleans has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 154.5
|% of Games Over 154.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|New Orleans
|1
|33.3%
|82.6
|151.7
|75.8
|149.1
|150.8
|Central Arkansas
|2
|33.3%
|69.1
|151.7
|73.3
|149.1
|152
Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends
- The 82.6 points per game the Privateers average are 9.3 more points than the Bears allow (73.3).
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|New Orleans
|2-1-0
|0-0
|1-2-0
|Central Arkansas
|3-3-0
|2-2
|2-4-0
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|New Orleans
|Central Arkansas
|6-9
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-10
|Away Record
|2-13
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-10-0
|73.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|71.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|10-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
