The New Orleans Privateers (2-0) meet the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Farris Center. This matchup will tip off at 3:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other New Orleans Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 148th 72.9 Points Scored 73.1 141st 359th 81.5 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 6.1 310th 230th 12.4 Assists 14.6 70th 291st 13.0 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.