The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) take a three-game skid into a road matchup with the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6), who have lost five straight. It tips at 3:45 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bears allow to opponents.

New Orleans has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Privateers are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 173rd.

The 82.6 points per game the Privateers put up are 9.3 more points than the Bears give up (73.3).

New Orleans is 2-0 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Orleans scored 73.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71).

The Privateers surrendered 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 85.7 on the road.

At home, New Orleans made 6.4 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged in road games. It owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (38.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule