The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) take a three-game skid into a road matchup with the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6), who have lost five straight. It tips at 3:45 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • The Privateers are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • New Orleans has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Privateers are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 173rd.
  • The 82.6 points per game the Privateers put up are 9.3 more points than the Bears give up (73.3).
  • New Orleans is 2-0 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • New Orleans scored 73.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71).
  • The Privateers surrendered 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 85.7 on the road.
  • At home, New Orleans made 6.4 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged in road games. It owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (38.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 73-70 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 96-68 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota L 71-69 Farris Center
11/26/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
11/30/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/5/2023 Belhaven - Lakefront Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.