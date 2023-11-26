How to Watch New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) take a three-game skid into a road matchup with the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6), who have lost five straight. It tips at 3:45 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Orleans Stats Insights
- The Privateers are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bears allow to opponents.
- New Orleans has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Privateers are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 173rd.
- The 82.6 points per game the Privateers put up are 9.3 more points than the Bears give up (73.3).
- New Orleans is 2-0 when scoring more than 73.3 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- New Orleans scored 73.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71).
- The Privateers surrendered 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 85.7 on the road.
- At home, New Orleans made 6.4 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged in road games. It owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (38.7%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 73-70
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 96-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|L 71-69
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/5/2023
|Belhaven
|-
|Lakefront Arena
