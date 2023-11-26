Juwan Johnson has a tough matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 200.4 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Johnson has posted 97 receiving yards on 14 catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 16.2 yards per game.

Johnson vs. the Falcons

Johnson vs the Falcons (since 2021): 3 GP / 38.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 38.3 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Falcons give up 200.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have the No. 26 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.7 per game).

Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in six games this season.

Johnson has 5.8% of his team's target share (22 targets on 382 passing attempts).

He has racked up 4.4 yards per target (97 yards on 22 targets).

In one of six games this year, Johnson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 5.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Johnson has been targeted four times in the red zone (8.3% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

